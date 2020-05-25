Priestly â€œMemphisâ€� Evans was born Feb. 1, 1938 to the late Margaret A. Mears and Edward Simmons and raised by his step-father the late Harley W. Mears. He departed this life on May 18, 2020 at home.
Memphis was educated in the Clayton School District. Memphis was joined in holy matrimony to Mary Frances Tribbett in the late 1950â€™s and from this union they raised three children, Jeannie, Gordon, and Norma.
Memphis was employed with the State of Delaware, Smyrna School District until his retirement. He joined Citizens Hose Company, Station 44 on July 2, 1979. As a lifetime member, 41 year span, he responded to 8,559 total alarms, held many roles such as Fire Police, Fire Lieutenant, Board of Directors, Trustee and was the primary Apparatus driver for many years. He held many other jobs after his retirement from the school district. He was a member of the Smyrna town council, employed by Bennie Smith and had his hand in many other ventures in and around Smyrna. â€œMempâ€� was a devoted husband, brother, uncle, father, Pop-Pop, firefighter and friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret & Harley Mears and Edward Simmons; brothers, Edward, Randolph, Sidney, and Harley Jr.; and brother-in-laws, Charles Tribbett (Nip), and Wayne Tribbett; sisters, Daisy Mears, Vesta Mears, Vivian Mears-Milbourne, Beulah Mears; and sister-in-law, Anna Evans; children, Norma Fenwick and Gordon Tribbett.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Evans; daughter, Jeannie Hammond (Charles Sr.); sister, Mildred Mears; sisters-in-law, Naomi Wayman, Janet Bratten and Eunice Fountain (Sedrick); brothers-in-law, Luther Wayman (Loretta), Earl Wayman (Paula); grandchildren, Larry Hammond (Darlene), Tony Hammond (Neva), Maurice Fenwick, Tasha Scott (Jermaine), Tamu Boyd (Eugene), L. Tiffany Fenwick, Marcus Hammond (Deon) and Damon Hammond (Danielle); great grandchildren, Tierra, Jordan, Jairae, Jourdyn, Amiyah, Jabrielle, Darius, Candance and Harmony; one godson, Reuben Fountain Sr.; all the members and brothers of Station 44, Smyrna; host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Smyrna Fire Station located at 103 W. Commerce St. Smyrna, DE 19977 to begin at 11 a.m. with visitation two hours prior. State mandates will remain in place regarding the current pandemic.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.comProfessional
In lieu of flowers, the Evans family requests that monetary donations be sent to Citizens Hose Company #1 Inc. at P.O. Box 97 Smyrna, DE. 19977.
Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover, where Memphis also served with professionalism and diligence. He will be greatly missed.
Published in Delaware State News on May 25, 2020.