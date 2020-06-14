Priscilla M. (Lewis) Snelling
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Priscilla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born November 28, 1935 to the late Leroy C. and Dolly Mae (Morris) Lewis of New Castle, Del., where she lived most of her life.
She was know as â€œLizâ€� by her family and friends. She passed peacefully at the home of her daughter, Joyce Ann, where she lived and was cared for.
Proceeded in death by her husband, David Snelling, of Jacksonville, Florida, where she will be interned. She was also preceded by two daughters, Lori Ann Bustamante (infant child) and Penny Gibbons; her three brothers, Leroy C. Lewis, Jr., William Lewis (Cathy), Howard Lewis (Kathy).
She is survived by her children, Joyce Ann Butler, Cheswold, Danny Bustamante (Doreen), New Castle, and Debra Lutton (Paul) of Jacksonville, Florida; and a step daughter, Dee Holden (Bob) of Townsend. She is also survived by her sister, Lillian Marchiana (Henry) of Wilmington. Her dog of 15 years, Mona Mae, who never left her side. Her friend Bill Shetzler of Townsend, who was a friend when she needed him over the years. She is survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a great-great granddaughter, nieces and nephews.
Priscilla enjoyed going to watch the APA Pool players compete, especially the ladies. She had many friends who will miss her.
She was a life member of the VFW Auxiliary from Jacksonville, Florida, also a member of St. Anthonyâ€™s in New Castle, and the Smyrna Clayton Moose Lodge.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved