Born November 28, 1935 to the late Leroy C. and Dolly Mae (Morris) Lewis of New Castle, Del., where she lived most of her life.
She was know as â€œLizâ€� by her family and friends. She passed peacefully at the home of her daughter, Joyce Ann, where she lived and was cared for.
Proceeded in death by her husband, David Snelling, of Jacksonville, Florida, where she will be interned. She was also preceded by two daughters, Lori Ann Bustamante (infant child) and Penny Gibbons; her three brothers, Leroy C. Lewis, Jr., William Lewis (Cathy), Howard Lewis (Kathy).
She is survived by her children, Joyce Ann Butler, Cheswold, Danny Bustamante (Doreen), New Castle, and Debra Lutton (Paul) of Jacksonville, Florida; and a step daughter, Dee Holden (Bob) of Townsend. She is also survived by her sister, Lillian Marchiana (Henry) of Wilmington. Her dog of 15 years, Mona Mae, who never left her side. Her friend Bill Shetzler of Townsend, who was a friend when she needed him over the years. She is survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a great-great granddaughter, nieces and nephews.
Priscilla enjoyed going to watch the APA Pool players compete, especially the ladies. She had many friends who will miss her.
She was a life member of the VFW Auxiliary from Jacksonville, Florida, also a member of St. Anthonyâ€™s in New Castle, and the Smyrna Clayton Moose Lodge.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com.
She was know as â€œLizâ€� by her family and friends. She passed peacefully at the home of her daughter, Joyce Ann, where she lived and was cared for.
Proceeded in death by her husband, David Snelling, of Jacksonville, Florida, where she will be interned. She was also preceded by two daughters, Lori Ann Bustamante (infant child) and Penny Gibbons; her three brothers, Leroy C. Lewis, Jr., William Lewis (Cathy), Howard Lewis (Kathy).
She is survived by her children, Joyce Ann Butler, Cheswold, Danny Bustamante (Doreen), New Castle, and Debra Lutton (Paul) of Jacksonville, Florida; and a step daughter, Dee Holden (Bob) of Townsend. She is also survived by her sister, Lillian Marchiana (Henry) of Wilmington. Her dog of 15 years, Mona Mae, who never left her side. Her friend Bill Shetzler of Townsend, who was a friend when she needed him over the years. She is survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a great-great granddaughter, nieces and nephews.
Priscilla enjoyed going to watch the APA Pool players compete, especially the ladies. She had many friends who will miss her.
She was a life member of the VFW Auxiliary from Jacksonville, Florida, also a member of St. Anthonyâ€™s in New Castle, and the Smyrna Clayton Moose Lodge.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 14, 2020.