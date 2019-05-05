HARRINGTON - Priscilla "Penny" Xiarhos, of Harrington, formerly of Salem, Mass., passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Edward and Anna Longval.
Penny was a cheerful, outgoing, positive person who was full of life. She loved her family deeply, was always laughing, and was friends with everyone. Penny enjoyed her retirement in the quiet slower life of Delaware.
In addition to her parents, Penny was preceded in death by her sister, Suzanne Silveira.
Penny is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Louis Xiarhos; son, Ted Xiarhos; daughter, Amanda Xiarhos (Christopher Lee); granddaughter, Keely Lee; and sister, Pam Plummer (Charles).
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford DE 19963 or www.delawarehospice.org/donate/
A celebration of life service will take place at Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 S. DuPont Hwy., Harrington, DE 19952, on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 7 p.m. with a visitation for family and friends one hour prior.
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, Inc., Harrington. Visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to sign condolence book.
Published in NewsZapDE on May 5, 2019