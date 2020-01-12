Wyoming - Prudence Lorraine Smith passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Bayhealth/ Kent General Hospital, Dover.
Prudence was born Jan. 18, 1960 in Elkton, Md. to the late, Norman and Mildred (Lindell) Couden. She maintained her own cleaning business for many years, and enjoyed babysitting.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Randy Couden; two sisters, Dale Bartlett and Babette Couden; and her boyfriend, David Webb.
Prudence is survived by four brothers, Wayne Couden, of New Mexico, Albert Couden, of Newark, Dewitt Couden (Janet), of Wyoming and Morgan Couden, of Camden; four sisters, Celeste Masden, of Omaha, Neb., Gwendolyn Thomas, of Northeast, Md., Donna Coroniti (Tony), of Dover and Letitia Kozlowski (Mike), of Seymour, Wis.; extended family, Junior Webb, Holly Webb, Wendy Webb, with whom she lived, and long time friend Johnny Webb, along with many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition, 165 Commons Way, Dover, DE 19904.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 12, 2020