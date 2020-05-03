CHESTERTOWN, Md. - R. Eloise Ewing passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 25, 2020.She was born on Jan. 13, 1922 in Harrington, the daughter of the late Clyde and Edna Dodd Case. Mrs. Ewing graduated from Caesar Rodney High School and on Feb. 2, 1940, she married Marion Ewing of Centreville, Md. They lived near Middletown, where Mr. Ewing managed a farm. They moved to Centreville, Md. and began their own farming operation at Gunston. In 1950, they purchased Sheeler Farm in Queen Anne's County and operated it until 1968.Mrs. Ewing was a devoted mother and wife. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Chestertown. She and her husband enjoyed their yearly trips to Florida, the farming life, and the Baltimore Orioles. Mrs. Eloise loved to cook, was a great listener, and will be forever known as a caring lady with a great memory. Later in her life she enjoyed going to ballgames, reading, word finds, and company with friends.She is survived by a son, Donnie Ewing and his wife Toni of Galena, Md.; two daughters, Beth Sampson and husband Roger of Milford and Joyce Shaver of Dover. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; and dear friends, Jan Speelman and Virginia Fleming.Mrs. Ewing leaves many friends, a good friend Jan, whom she loved dearly and was there for her personal needs, whether taking her shopping or visiting close friends and her beloved friend and grandson, Jeff, who was a great help to her in her later years.In addition to her husband she was predeceased by one son, Thomas Ewing; and four siblings, Frances Case, Mary Avis Kirsch, Ada Smyk, and William Fisher.The Coronavirus has impacted our everyday lives and sadly it includes the celebration of life affecting friends and family of loved ones and their ability to gather and pay their respect in traditional ways.Graveside services were held privately but there was a live stream the services on Friday, May 1, 2020 beginning at 12:00 noon. To access webcasting from our website through a computer go to photo and videos and from a cell phone go to media.