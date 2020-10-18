R. Randy Johnson, 66
TOWNSEND - R. Randy Johnson passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020. Randy was born in Dover, Delaware to the late Reese Robert Johnson and Lorraine Earline Ivory Johnson.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Clayton Fire Hall, 300 East St., Clayton, DE 19938. Friends may call an hour prior.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the Clayton Fire Company.
