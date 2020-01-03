Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for R. Wayne Coverdale. View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Memorial service 8:00 PM Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - R. Wayne Coverdale of Dover passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at Capitol Nursing Home.

Mr. Coverdale was born May 13, 1940 in Wilmington to the late Ernest Coverdale and Francis Sullivan Coverdale.

He attended Middletown High School and later served in the Delaware National Guard, while working for Speakman Company. He and his wife owned and operated Marydel Liquor Store until 1973 when he went on to work for the State of Delaware Fish and Wildlife. Then he purchased two chicken farms in Maryland and raised chickens for The Townsend and Perdue Companies. His last job was as a grounds keeper for Bay Club Golf Course, near Ocean Pines. He enjoyed, hunting, fishing, horse races, gardening and growing flowers. Mr. Coverdale will be remembered for his knack of telling stories and love of friends.

In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his wife, MaryAnn; and his brother, Jack.

He is survived by his daughter, Jacklyn Andress if Salisbury, Md.; beloved grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Trae Andress; sisters, Joan Mikell and her husband Dennis of Dover and Debi Wray and her husband John of Middletown; nephew, Jas Wray also of Middletown.

Memorial services will be held 8 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m.

