LAUREL - Rachel Kelling Brandner entered eternal rest with her Lord and Savior on Feb. 5, 2020 at her home in Laurel.
Rachel was a 2012 graduate of Lake Forest High School and had dedicated her life to horses and her pets. She was a loving daughter and a special friend to many.
Rachel is survived by her loving parents, Chuck and Tammy Brandner; her brother, Chip Brandner; plus her maternal grandparents, Ron and Bonnie Jester, all from Harrington; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Rachel was preceded in death by her precious dog Sasha and by her first horse Ruby.
A Celebration of Life for Rachel will be held 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at Manship Chapel, 4912 Burnite Mill Road, Felton, DE 19943. Burial will be private. Visitations will begin at 10 a.m. Fellowship and nourishment immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the SPCA, 32 Shelter Circle, Camden, DE 19934 or Horse Lovers United, Inc., P.O. Box 2744, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 13, 2020