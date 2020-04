DOVER - Ralph Benjamin Bicking passed away at home Wednesday, April 15, 2020 with his family by his side.Born in Coatesville, PA., on Aug. 13, 1927, he was the son of the late Ralph Frederic and Edna (Marshman) Bicking.Ralph married Clara Crossan Bicking on Sept. 9, 1950, sharing 69 years of marriage. He was the father of four children: Laura Marie Young (Joe), Jo Anne Shmitt (Carroll), Janice Lynn Cartanza (Paul) and Thomas Frederic Bicking (Karen). He had seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. His ninth great-grandchild is expected at the end of April.Ralph was a paper maker by trade. He enjoyed fishing, boating, hunting and camping. According to his children he would fix anything.Services will be private.For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com