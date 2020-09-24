1/
Ralph E. "Eddie" Kemp
1949 - 2020
Ralph E. 'Eddie'
Kemp, 71
HARRINGTON - Ralph E. "Eddie" Kemp passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at his home. He was born in Felton on May 22, 1949.
He is survived by his wife, Paige Quillen Kemp; children, Tracey Hicks and Dawn (Eric) Maloney; siblings, Debbie Baker, Walter Kemp and Doug Kemp; his favorite sister-in-law, Joanne Quillen; and grandchildren, Lyn, Brooklyn and Deanna.
The family extends special thanks to Seasons Hospice for their care of Eddie.
A visitation will be held for family and close friends in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Main St., Felton, Del. on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 12 noon until 1 p.m., followed by a graveside service at Sharon Hills Cemetery, Dover. All in attendance must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing and gathering protocols.
Memorial contributions in his name may be sent to First Baptist Church, 6062 Old Shawnee Rd., Milford, DE 19963 or Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Drive, Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713.
Online condolences may be left at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com



Published in Delaware State News on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Berry-Short Funeral Home Inc
SEP
25
Graveside service
Sharon Hills Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Berry-Short Funeral Home Inc
Main St
Felton, DE 19943
(302) 284-4548
