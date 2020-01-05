Hartly - Ralph Edward McDougall, Sr. went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Christiana Hospital.
Ralph was born Feb. 9, 1955, in Chestertown, Md. to the late, Walter and Lottie (Graham) McDougall. He spent over 30 years for the City of Dover as a Supervisor of Sewer and Water before retiring in 2016. In his free time, Ralph enjoyed riding his motorcycle, hunting, and taking his annual camping trip to Skyline Drive in Virginia.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Sandy, who passed in 2016.
Ralph is survived by his son, Ralph E. McDougall, Jr. and wife, Sarah, of Felton; a sister, Faye L. Bissonnette and husband, Richard, of Dover; two brothers, Paul L. McDougall and wife, Connie, of Felton and Walter John McDougall and wife, Jeanette, of Hartly; two grandchildren, Wyatt Mac McDougall and Garrett Charles McDougall; along with several nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in the Pentecostals of Dover, 4462 West Denneys Road, Dover; where family and friends may view from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover. Family is requesting casual attire.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 5, 2020