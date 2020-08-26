Ralph J. Gmuer, Jr., 85
On August 19, 2020, Ralph J. Gmuer, Jr. (85) passed away surrounded by his loving family. He is the son of Ralph J. Gmuer, Sr. and Elizabeth (Forsha) Gmuer from Pittsburgh, Pa.
He is survived by his loving wife and dear companion, Wilma (Holmes) Gmuer, with whom he shared 6 wonderful years of marriage. Ralph's wife, June (Widmaier) Gmuer, pre-deceased him in 2004. Together they had three loving daughters, Amara Mohn of Mohrsville, Pa., Bonnie Meeks (Harry) of Smyrna, Del. and Cheryl Gmuer (Steve) of Dover, Del.; and six grandchildren, Tamara (Mohn) Ballard (Chad), Barbara (Mohn) Pequignot (Richard Tobias), Ryan Meeks, Ethan Hughes, Jeffrey Mohn (Jessica) and Olivia Hughes. Ralph is blessed with three great-grandchildren. When Ralph and Wilma combined their loving hearts, they shared the affection of Wilma's children, Elaine Hak (Stephen) of New Jersey, Eleanor Bosen (Harry) of Virginia, Eugenia Stump-deceased (Dennis) of Delaware, Laura Wells (Gary) of Pennsylvania, Evelyn Biro (Jim) of Delaware, Edith Chase (Richard) of Delaware, Steve Holmes (Cynthia) of Washington, Eloise Baber (Joseph) of Virginia, Stewart Holmes (Maren) of Maryland and Scott Holmes of Delaware. In addition, they have shared the blessing of Wilma's 23 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren.
Ralph entered the Air Force in 1955 and was stationed in Dover, Del. and the Azores. When he exited the Air Force in 1958, he settled in Dover and raised his family. He co-owned and operated the Dover Texaco station located on Route 13 with his dear friend, Edward Bailey for five years. The Texaco was recognized as the Station of the Year twice in Delaware. He entered civil service with the U.S Postal Service in Dover in 1962 where he retired in 1993. He was blessed to enjoy 27 years of retired life in Dover with his family.
He enjoyed playing in the Dover men's slow-pitch softball league and playing sports with his children and grandchildren (softball, billiards, basketball, tennis, baseball, and ping-pong). He was an avid bowler and had many friends over the 30 years that he bowled in Dover. He loved decades of vegetable gardening right up until his passing in 2020!
There will be a small, private memorial service for the family to assemble and share memories. In the spring of 2021, a celebration of life will gather friends and family for a graveside commemoration and interment of ashes.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks well-wishers to donate to the Dover Modern Maturity Center, 1121 Forrest Ave., Dover, DE 19904.
Condolences and Memories maybe shared via www.ambruso.com
. Arrangements by Michael J. Ambruso Funeral Director, Inc. Dover, Del.