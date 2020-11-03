1/1
Ralph J. Goodson
Ralph J. Goodson, 78
CLAYTON - Ralph J. Goodson passed away Oct. 30, 2020. He was born to Ralph Goodson and Bessie (Russ) Goodson, of Abingdon, Va.
He had three brothers, Ralph was preceded in death by Zed Goodson, Samuel Goodson, and survived by brother, Don Goodson.
Ralph married Rella Grace Shockley Goodson on January 30, 1970. They had recently Celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They have one son, Brian Goodson; daughter-in-law, Stacey Meisinger; and grandson, Logan Goodson.
Ralph moved to Delaware in 1960. He worked for Mohawk Electronics, Hasting cleaners. In 1972 he went to work for Bolan Motors as a Tow Truck Driver and Auto Detailer, he also worked for Winner Ford Dover VW and Winner VW as a Detail Technician. He retired in 2015 to spend time with his wife and grandson.
He enjoyed gardening and taking care of his family. He also enjoyed watching classic television, playing games with his grandson, especially fidget spinner and riding the tractor.
Services will be at a later date.
Published in Delaware State News on Nov. 3, 2020.
November 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Trader Funeral Home
