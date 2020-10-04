Ralph James
Hitchens, Sr., 81
Ralph James Hitchens Sr. (b. July 31, 1939, d. September 28, 2020) of Ocean View, Del. Ralph attended Lord Baltimore School. He passed away on September 28, 2020, at his home. He was born in Dagsboro, Del., to the late Norman and Myrtle (Savage) Hitchens.
Ralph loved the beach and spent many weekends fishing and camping with his family. He was a long-time member of the Delaware Mobile Surf fishermen (DMS). Ralph never met a stranger, as he had many acquaintances, as well as many close friends. Ralph worked at Townsend's Hatchery, and Collins and Ryan Gas company, before becoming self-employed at cleaning chicken house stoves for the many poultry farmers throughout the Delmarva Peninsula.
Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Ellen (Palmer) Hitchens; three children, Mona Hitchens DeLong (Greg), Rosemary Hitchens Long (David), and Ralph Hitchens Jr. (Tammy); sister, Brenda Hitchens Taylor; sister-in-law, Laura Hitchens; brother-in-law, Ed Palmer; an uncle, Bill Hitchens; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Ralph was preceded in death by brother, Charlie "Buck" Hitchens; his wife, June (Wharton) Hitchens; and brother, Ricky Hitchens.
There are no formal services planned at this time.
Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, MD 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com
.