|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph "Jay" Krause.
|
|
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
View Map
Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road
|
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
View Map
Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road
|
Interment
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
View Map
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
HARTLY - Ralph "Jay" Krause passed away, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at Kent General Hospital.
Mr. Krause was born Aug. 8, 1949 in Allentown, Pa. to the late Ralph Josiah Krause and Ruth Eleanor (Kidd) Krause. He graduated from Catasauqua High School in 1967. At the age of 18, during the Vietnam War, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, proudly serving as a flight engineer. In 1989, he retired from the USAF as MSgt, after 20+ years of service. He later worked for Evergreen and Polar Cargo, mostly flying out of JFK and Anchorage. He enjoyed traveling, riding and working on motorcycles. Mr. Krause loved spending time with his family and friends and reminiscing about "simpler times." He enjoyed games, especially Jeopardy and Trivial Pursuit. He was a history buff and was a skilled handyman/ do it yourself person, who never needed to call anyone to repair or fix anything. He was a proud member of the VFW and American Legion.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 21 years, Agnes "Carolyn" (Demientieff) Krause; brother, Randy Krause; and grandson, Jeffrey Vanderwende.
He is survived by his children, Jeff Krause of Frederica, Deanna Rolland and her husband Matthew of Newark, and Bryan Krause, Sr. and his wife Glenda of Camden; brothers, David Krause of Bethlehem, Pa., and Larry Krause and his wife Debra of Jim Thorpe, Pa.; sisters, Linda Bundra and her husband Dennis of Breinigsville, Pa. and Donna Boland of Tionesta, Pa.; grandchildren, Brianna and Cheyenne Krause, Caleb Rolland, Christian Timbs, Bryan Krause, Jr. and Aurora Krause; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 12 Noon, Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to The or the .
Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 22, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|