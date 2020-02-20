Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Lewis Hitchens. View Sign Service Information Watson Funeral Home - Millsboro 211 S. Washington St Millsboro , DE 19966 (302)-934-7842 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Millville Fire Company's Station One Rt. 26 Millville , DE View Map Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Millville Fire Company's Station One Rt. 26 Millville , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

OCEAN VIEW - Ralph Lewis Hitchens, Jr. passed away at his home on Feb. 17, 2020. He was born in Seaford on May 23, 1955 to the late Ralph L. Hitchens and to Blanche Wage Hitchens, who survives him. Ralph was a life-long resident of Ocean View who was a gentle, soft spoken man and a true public servant. He attended Lord Baltimore Elementary School, and then graduated from Indian River High School in 1973. He worked 38 years for, and retired from, Acme Markets, Inc.

Ralph's true love was service in the Millville Fire Company, serving 44 years. He held the ranks of Engineer; Ambulance Lieutenant; Ambulance Captain; Board of Directors; and Financial Secretary over his years of service. He was custodian of the immaculately restored 1955 Cadillac Ambulance, also helping to care for the 1945 Autocar Fire Truck which was still in service fighting fires when Ralph joined the Fire Company in 1976. Ralph loved car shows, NASCAR, and most of all was devoted to Civic Duty.

In addition to his mother, Ralph is survived by his brother: Randall Hitchens and his wife, Deena, of Laurel; and his nephew, Joshua Hitchens, of Philadelphia, Pa.; his niece, Megan Milnick, and husband, Steven, of Foglesville, Pa.; and his grand-niece, Olive Ann Milnick.

Ralph's best friends were his Millville Fire Company friends.

A funeral service and Celebration of His Life will be held in the Millville Fire Company's Station One, on Rt. 26 in Millville. Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. till 12 Noon on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 with the funeral service beginning at Noon. Chaplain Greg Tietmeyer will officiate. Full Fire Department Honors will be conferred, and Ralph will be carried to his final resting place on the 1945 Autocar Fire Truck, escorted by fire and police vehicles from the community he loved. Interment will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery, 120 West 9th St., Laurel, DE.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests Memorial Contributions to: Millville Volunteer Fire Company, Inc., 35554 Atlantic Avenue, Millville, DE 19970.

