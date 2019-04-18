Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Littleton Tucker. View Sign

LINCOLN - Ralph Littleton Tucker passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at home. Ralph was born at home in Ellendale the son of the late Raymond and Fannie (Lofland) Tucker.

He served in the Delaware National Guard and was stationed at the Milford Armory. He worked for Southern States in Milford for 35 years as a fertilizer distributor before retiring. Wanting to keep himself busy, Ralph then went to work for Wharton and Barnard and Wrights Auto Parts for several years. Ralph was a member of the Endeavor Masonic Lodge #17 AF & AM of Milton. He loved working outdoors and took great pride in tending to his grass and gardens at home. He enjoyed having breakfast with the men's group that met at McDonald's and enjoyed attending his grandson's little league baseball games. He also enjoyed reading the newspaper and watching TV in his spare time. He also had a special place in his heart for his favorite cat – Miss Kitty, who passed away suddenly this past summer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Leon Tucker and Elwood Tucker; and two sisters, Rena Wheatley and Winifred Hudson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Carolyn; his two daughters, Cheryl Patrick and her husband Pat and Darlene Santee; her four grandchildren, Nathan Jackson, Kyle Jackson, Tim Santee and Allison Santee; several great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Lofland Funeral Home, 102 Lakeview Avenue, Milford. A masonic service will be held at 1 p.m. followed by funeral services. Burial will be in Henlopen Memorial Park, Milton.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Drive, Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713.

Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at





LINCOLN - Ralph Littleton Tucker passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at home. Ralph was born at home in Ellendale the son of the late Raymond and Fannie (Lofland) Tucker.He served in the Delaware National Guard and was stationed at the Milford Armory. He worked for Southern States in Milford for 35 years as a fertilizer distributor before retiring. Wanting to keep himself busy, Ralph then went to work for Wharton and Barnard and Wrights Auto Parts for several years. Ralph was a member of the Endeavor Masonic Lodge #17 AF & AM of Milton. He loved working outdoors and took great pride in tending to his grass and gardens at home. He enjoyed having breakfast with the men's group that met at McDonald's and enjoyed attending his grandson's little league baseball games. He also enjoyed reading the newspaper and watching TV in his spare time. He also had a special place in his heart for his favorite cat – Miss Kitty, who passed away suddenly this past summer.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Leon Tucker and Elwood Tucker; and two sisters, Rena Wheatley and Winifred Hudson.He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Carolyn; his two daughters, Cheryl Patrick and her husband Pat and Darlene Santee; her four grandchildren, Nathan Jackson, Kyle Jackson, Tim Santee and Allison Santee; several great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Lofland Funeral Home, 102 Lakeview Avenue, Milford. A masonic service will be held at 1 p.m. followed by funeral services. Burial will be in Henlopen Memorial Park, Milton.In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Drive, Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713.Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmacknatt.com Funeral Home Lofland Funeral Home - Milford

102 Lakeview Avenue

Milford , DE 19963

(302) 422-5416 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close