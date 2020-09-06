1/1
Ralph Oeller
Ralph Oeller, 65
DOVER - Ralph Oeller passed away on August 26, 2020 at home.
Ralph had worked in the construction industry for many years. He enjoyed fishing and NASCAR and was an avid fan of the San Francisco 49ers.
Ralph is survived by his three children, Lindsay Dietzmann (Chris) of Grand Junction, Colorado, Brandon Oeller of Grand Junction, Colorado, and Matthew R. Oeller of Dover; his step daughter, Amanda Clayville of Milford; three sisters, Mary Ellen Palmer of California, Janet M. Couden (Dewitt) of Camden and Barbara Lee Oeller of Camden; one brother, Wayne Oeller (Brenda Oeller) of Felton; and two grandchildren, Nahsean Barbee and Summer Barbee.
A private Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date.
Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com



Published in Delaware State News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
