DOVER - On the morning of August 21st, 2019, Lt. Col. Ralph W. Walker passed.
Ralph was born August 27, 1938 in DeWitt, Neb. to Lawrence and Margret Walker. He graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1960 and joined the U.S. Air Force in 1961. He served our country for 25 years as a pilot in the Air Force. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel 1986.
He chose Dover as his retirement home where he enjoyed playing golf.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew Scott Hanke. He is survived by Sharon Meindl, Kay VanLaningham, Michael Meindl, Terry Meindl, Jonathan Meindl and Megan Meindl.
It's lonely here without our brother and uncle. He was gone before we knew it, and only god knows why. It broke our hearts to lose him, but he did not go alone. A part of us went with him that day when God called him home.
Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 26, 2019