Randall Burns
Stafford, 51
FELTON - Randall Burns Stafford passed away peacefully at home on August 22, 2020. He was born on July 26, 1969 in Voorhees, N.J. and raised his family in Felton, Del.
Randall is survived by his wife, Carol; children, Caitlyn (Nick), Samantha and Jacob; parents, Arthur and Karen; siblings, Arthur Jr. (Stacy), Andrew (Shannon) and Sandra (Josh); grandchildren, Brayden and Max; and many nieces and nephews.
Randall could build anything he put his mind to and was a reliable man for any project. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone that asked. Being dependable, honest and "telling it like it is" were some of his greatest qualities. You could count on his quick wit and dry sense of humor to make you laugh.
Randall enjoyed hunting, fishing, crabbing and playing cards. He was a standardbred horse owner, driver, trainer and USTA member and his love of horse racing continued as a hobby throughout his life. You could always find him at the track watching his brother's horses race.
Randall will be deeply missed by his family. At his request, no funeral services will be held.
