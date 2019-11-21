Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium 16961 Kings Highway Lewes , DE 19958 (302)-645-9520 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium 16961 Kings Highway Lewes , DE 19958 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rehoboth Beach - Randolph "Randy" D. Porter passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at AtlantiCare Mainland Center in Pomona, N.J. He was born on March 14, 1954 in Darby, Pa., son of the late Richard and Rose (Miller) Porter.

Mr. Porter built a career as a welder and retired from the Eldredge Company as a Master Welder after 27 dedicated years. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and crabbing, as well as watching baseball and football. Mr. Porter had a genuine love of music and attended many concerts. Above all, he cherished time spent with his beloved family. He was a loving and devoted fiancé, father, stepfather, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Porter was preceded in death by his former wife, Judith S. Porter.

He is survived by his fiancé, Dorothy Hopkins of Felton; his son, Timothy R. Porter (Elizabeth) of Rehoboth Beach; his daughters, Jennifer A. Porter (David Pizzo) of Garnet Valley, Pa. and Jamie M. Jefferis of New Castle; his step-sons, Andrew Hopkins of Wilmington and Timothy Hopkins of Dover; his grandchildren, Sophia Jefferis of New Castle, Dominique A. Pizzo of Garnet Valley, Pa., and Joseph L. Pizzo of Garnet Valley, Pa.; his brothers, Ronald Porter of Upper Darby, Pa. and Robert Porter of Wallingford, Pa.; his sisters, Rosemary Brandt of Wayne, Pa. and Terese Critchlow of West Chester, Pa.; and his brother-in-law, Larry Zeitz (Jean) of Manahawkin, N.J.

A Celebration of his Life will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, where friends may visit beginning at 2 p.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Mr. Porter's memory to the Delaware SPCA, 455 Stanton-Christiana Road, Newark, DE 19713 (

