DOVER - Randy Spence went to meet his Heavenly Father on Sept. 12, 2019 surrounded by his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Charlotte Spence.
He is survived by his wife, Marcia of 28 years as well as their four children: Nathan Spence, Rachel and her husband Tristan Zeiset, Leona and her husband Tyler Stoltzfus and Randy (RJ) Spence. He is also survived by his brother, Harry Spence, Jr.
Viewing will be Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at Central Mennonite Church, 220 W. Denney's Road, Dover from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.
Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at Wyoming United Methodist Church, 216 Wyoming Mill Rd., Dover.
Letters of condolences can be sent via www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 14, 2019