Service Information

Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
370 Cypress St
Millington , MD 21651
(410)-928-5311

MILLINGTON, Md. - Ravin Cierra Dean died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 after injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Ravin C. Dean was born in Easton, Md. the daughter of Joseph N Dean III and Teresa "Ford" Dean- Knotts' Ravin graduated from Queen Anne's County High in 2008 and later went on to earn her Associates Degree in Nursing while working for Favorite Healthcare Staffing. In 2014 she went to work for CERTS as a Program Nurse and before she left she was the Facility Manager in Smyrna. She then went to work for Bayada as a Pediatric Homecare Nurse where she was currently working. Ravin loved her cars and motorcycles and vacationing with her sister challenging themselves to face their fears. But most of all she loved spending time with her son.

She is survived by her son, Joseph William Gonce Jr. of Millington, Md.; her long time friend, Joseph William Gonce Sr. of Millington, Md.; her mother, Teresa Knotts (Tom) of Gulf Breeze, Fla.; her father, Joseph Dean III of Delaware; one sister, Jerika Dean of Arizona; two brothers, Joseph Dean IV of Florida, Xavier Dean Knotts of Florida; and her maternal grandparents, Oliver and Anna Ford of Sudlersville, Md.

A visitation will be held Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Fellows Family Funeral Home in Millington, Md. A time of sharing will be offered at 12 p.m. for those who would like to speak.

Although she is gone, her beautiful smile will live on in our hearts for eternity.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at





