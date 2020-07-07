Ray M. Hill, 81
MILFORD - Ray M. Hill passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at his home in Milford.
He was born on November 30, 1938 in Denton, Maryland the son of the late Roy Hill and Anna Mae Moore Hill Manner.
He was married to Mary Louise Cook Hill on May 1, 1965 and they made their home in Houston, Del.
Ray served in the Army Reserves for four years. Later he worked for Burris Trucking for over 34 years.
In his free time, Ray enjoyed horseshoes, bowling, playing card video games, crossword and word search puzzles. He loved his family and always enjoyed time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Hill of Milford; two daughters, Sharon Matthews and her husband Gregory of Greenwood, and Crystal Henderson and her husband Tommy of Milford; eight grandchildren, Brittany Jones (Justin), Cody Downes (Jaime Gordon), Myranda Hacker (Jared), Lauren Hatfield (Kevin), Lucas Matthews, Morgan Matthews, Breanna Henderson, and Tommy Henderson, Jr; three great-grandchildren, Bryce Jones, Aubree Downes and Elena Hacker; one brother, Calvin Hill and his wife Karen of Dover; and one sister, Ellen Rice and her husband Donald of Greenwood.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Leroy Hill, Chester Hill and Butch Hill; and one sister, Emma Rhodes.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 12:30 at St. Johnstown Cemetery in Greenwood.
Funeral services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home – Fleischauer Chapel in Greenwood. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com