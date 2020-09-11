1/1
Raymond A. "Duke" Dicus
Raymond A. 'Duke'
Dicus, 50
BALTIMORE, Md. - Raymond A. "Duke" Dicus passed away August 21, 2020 at Christiana Hospital. He was born August 8, 1970 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Duke worked for 25 years as a concrete mason.
He was such an amazing person. The room lit up every time he walked in. Everyone in his presence was truly blessed. Prior to his passing, he had made the decision to be an organ donor. That choice made a difference to 3 other people.
Duke, we love you brother. See you on the other side.
He is survived by his three children, Warren, 20, Logan, 19 and 'daddy's girl', Madeline, 12.
Celebration of Life Services will be held in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 416 Federal St., Milton, Del. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 6 pm. Friends and family may come for a time of visitation beginning at 5 p.m. All in attendance must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing and gathering protocols.
Online condolences may be shared at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com



Published in Delaware State News on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Short Funeral Services
