MILFORD - Raymond B. Butler passed away at Bayhealth Kent General on Saturday, June 1, 2019. He was born in Panama City, Fla. on Feb.13, 1950 to the late Johnnie and Vivian Crocker Butler.
Raymond served his country with the U.S. Army. He also worked as a truck driver doing road construction. Raymond was a fan of NASCAR, Ladies golf, Alabama Crimson Tide football and Duke basketball.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Brooks Butler; four children, Leslie (Aaron) Pitts, Tricia L. Fletcher; Kathy (Robert) Calhoun and Karen Jarman; siblings, Roy Butler, Jerry Butler, Johnny Butler, Charlotte Elliott, Debbie Duncil and Randy Butler; brother-in-law, Allen (Marilyn) Brooks; father-in-law, Leroy (Rose) Wilcutts; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front St., Milford. A time of visitation will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 6 pm until 8 pm. Interment will be at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapDE on June 4, 2019