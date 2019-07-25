DOVER - Raymond D. Moffett passed away July 22, 2019 after his battle with cancer.
Raymond attended Dover High School in Dover. During his early life Ray lived in Hartly and was a firefighter with the Hartly Fire Company for several years. Raymond worked for Davis Cycles for many years as a motorcycle mechanic and Air Quality Services as a technician assistant. Raymond enjoyed being outdoors and working on the farm.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Bertha and Bill Moffett; and brother, Billy Moffett.
Raymond is survived by his twin sister, Bernice Mehrtens and husband Bob of Dover; daughters, Melissa Moffett of Townsend, Becky Moffett of Smyrna, Laura Moffett of Georgetown; and son, Billy Moffett of Townsend; grandchildren, Rylie, Emalee, Journee and Ava; and nephew, Bobby Mehrtens and wife Erica of Dover.
Friends may call on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Trader Funeral Home Inc., 12 Lotus Street, Dover, Delaware 19901. Services will be held at 12 noon in the funeral home. Burial will be private at a later date.
Letters of condolence may be send to www.tradetfh.com
Published in NewsZapDE on July 25, 2019