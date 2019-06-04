Guest Book View Sign Service Information Trader Funeral Home, Inc. 12 Lotus Street Dover , DE 19901 (302)-734-4620 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Trader Funeral Home, Inc. 12 Lotus Street Dover , DE 19901 View Map Celebration of Life 1:00 PM St. John's Lutheran Church Dover , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Raymond (Ray) Dirk Richter departed this world and returned to the Lord on May 30, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Ray was married for 58 years to his loving wife, Jane Allen Richter from New Park, Pa.

Ray was born in Dover on Dec. 23, 1937, the son of the late Glenn A. Richter and Margaret C. Ruyter, and grew up on the former Dover Fruit Farm south of Dover. Ray's parents always made sure that his birthday was special. For his birthday each year they hosted a traditional Bavarian dinner featuring German potato dumplings known by the Richter's as "Cannon Balls." Ray enjoyed celebrating his birthday tradition and it was a special event each year.

Ray graduated from Dover High School in 1955, attended Valley Forge Military Academy, and later transferred to the University of Delaware, where he met his bride and earned a degree in Civil Engineering. While at UD, Ray was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity and a trainer for the Fighting Blue Hen Football Team. Upon graduation, he was commissioned into the U.S. Army. Ray went on to serve in the Army Reserve for 28 years. One of his most rewarding experiences in the Army was serving as a recruiter for West Point. Ray worked the majority of his career at the Delaware Department of Transportation where he served in numerous positions. He retired from DelDOT after 33 years. Ray always liked to stay busy and continued working part-time after retirement as a Stormwater Engineer for Kent Conservation District.

Ray was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church where he was involved in many roles, committees and groups. He served as a Stephen Minister and was active in the Lutheran Hour Ministries. He was past President of the Delaware Engineering Society and was active in the Boy Scouts. Ray loved nature and the outdoors including hiking, camping, canoeing, fishing and hunting. He cherished his annual hunting retreat to "Camp Lucky Buck" in Tioga County, Pa. and his longtime friendships there. Ray loved wood working and made many treasured Christmas gifts. Ray loved to travel the world, including taking a cruise each year. He enjoyed many family gatherings at the beach house. He loved people and was a friend to everyone he met.

Ray is survived by his wife, Jane of 58 years; and his children, Steve Richter of Dover, Kim Raskin and her partner David LeSage of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Trish King and her husband Dan of West Chester, Pa.; brother, Glenn A. Richter and Mary of Perrysburg, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Stephanie and her husband Randy, Sam, Emily, Nick, Cooper, Owen and Justin; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, John "Jack" Richter; and sister-in-law, Mary Jane Richter.

Friends are invited to gather for a visitation on Thursday, June 6, 2019 between 5-7 p.m. at the Trader Funeral Home in Dover. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Dover. Burial will be private at Centre Presbyterian Church, New Park, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Ray's honor to St. John's Lutheran Church, 113 Lotus Street, Dover, DE 19901.

Letters of condolences may be sent to





