Raymond F. Shea, 89
MILFORD - Raymond F. Shea passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at, Milford Place. He was born on April 16, 1931 in Brooklyn, N.Y., son of the late Frank A. and Dorothy Hale Shea.
Ray retired from Grumman Aerospace as an electrical engineer after 60 years. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Ray was a member of the Reliance Grange and the Bridgeville Delaware Senior Center.
Ray will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 64 years, Ethel; and his children: Edward and his devoted friend Natalie, and Michael and his loving wife, Kathleen. He was predeceased by his son, Raymond. Ray will also be fondly remembered by his seven grandchildren: Dawn and her husband Billy, Luke, Tyler and his wife Nicoletta, Spencer, Timothy, Adam and Ryan; as well as his two great grandchildren: Jackson and Hunter. He will be missed by his only brother, Allen and devoted his friend Cheryl.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Hardesty Chapel, 202 Laws Street, Bridgeville, Del., where friends may call one hour prior to services. An additional viewing will be held the same evening from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to VITAS Hospice Charitable Fund, 100 Commerce Drive, Suite 302, Newark, DE 19713.
