Raymond was a carpenter by trade, something he enjoyed doing and done well. Raymond was considered the rock of the family. His family, especially his grandchildren, meant the world to him and he enjoyed spending as much time as possible with them. He enjoyed fishing, watching wrestling, Nascar, and rooting for the Cowboys and the Yankees. He acted like he didn't have a care in the world but deep down, his family knew him as a fighter. He will be deeply missed.

In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by his sister, Charlotte Martin.

Raymond is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Diane Miller; son, Raymond Miller Jr. (Janie); daughters, Allison Millman (Robert) and Erin Miller; grandchildren, Andrew Miller, Freddy Jarmon, Jordan Moore, Ryan Millman Sr., and Karson Millman; great grandchildren, Olivia Miller, Ryan Millman Jr., Cheyenne Miller, and Cameron Miller; brothers, Lester Miller (Mary), Duane Miller (Fern), Melvyn Miller, H. Dean Miller (Annette); and sister, Cheryl Briscoe (James).

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will take place at the Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 South DuPont Hwy, Harrington, on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at 12 p.m., with a gathering of family and friends one hour prior.

