Raymond Lee Morris, 64Raymond Lee Morris passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020.A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020, at St. John's Baptist Church, at 26602 Mt. Joy Rd. in Millsboro, DE, at 11 a.m. A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. prior to the start of the service. Interment will be held at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery immediately following the service.Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com