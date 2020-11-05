1/
Raymond Leroy Morgan Jr.
Raymond Leroy
Morgan, Jr., 59
BRIDGEVILLE - Raymond Leroy Morgan, Jr. passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Nanticoke Hospital in Seaford, Del.
Ray was born on December 4, 1960 in Dover, Delaware to the late Raymond L. and Mary Virginia Morgan.
He resided in Bridgeville at the Cannon Group Home but spent most of his life in Cheswold, Del. at his family's home.
Ray had a love for music and eating his favorite foods.
He was preceded in death by both parents; and survived by his sister, Collisa Hunt and her husband Roger of Millsboro, Delaware; his nephews, Jonathan O. Morgan of Knoxville, Tenn. and Morgan E. Hunt of Philadelphia Pa. He is also survived by his aunts, Sandra Coker and Connie Johnson; uncle, Jackie Johnson; many many cousins; and special caregiver, Wanda Farlow.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 East Lebanon Rd. (Rt 10), Dover Del.
Friends may call at 10 a.m. for visitation and interment will be held at Immanuel United Union Methodist Church, 756 Main Street, Cheswold, Del., immediately following the services.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made In memory of Raymond to Immanuel United Union Methodist Church, P.O. Box 309, Cheswold, DE 19936.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com



Published in Delaware State News on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Torbert Funeral Chapels
1145 Lebanon Road
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 734-3341
