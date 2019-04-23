FELTON - Raymond Lewis Murphy, Jr. passed away April 19, 2019.
Raymond was born on July 30, 1942 in Greensboro, Md. to the late Raymond and Anna Murphy. He Graduated from Sudlersville High School in 1960. Raymond spent his career as a supervisor for Kraft-Heinz until his retirement. He loved all animals but especially race horses.
Mr. Murphy is survived by his daughter, Terry Blackburn (Frank) of Greensboro, Md.; brother, Luke Murphy of Dover; brother, Donald Murphy (Barbara) of Greenwood; and beloved companion, Faye Kershinger.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Holly Hutson; sisters, Viola Ware, Ella Mae Kinnamon, Elizabeth Murphy, and Janie Hayman.
All services will be private.
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 23, 2019