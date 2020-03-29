DOVER - Beloved Husband, Father, Pop Pop Raymond Megonigal passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was 83 years old and was the son of the late Willard and Anna Megonigal.
Ray retired as an electrician of 63 years out of IBEW Local Union 313. He proudly served in the U.S. Army Reserve. Ray did custom hay work for himself and the Hazlettville area for many years. He attended services at Capitol Baptist Church. Ray loved being outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Survived by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy; his children, Jeffrey Megonigal (Kim), Linda Walton (Mark), and Michael Megonigal (Karyn); two brothers, Willard Megonigal, Ted Megonigal (Georgia); and his nine grandchildren: Christopher, Megan, Caitlin, Emily, Matthew, Joseph, Rachael, Hannah, and Hunter.
Due to the recommendation imposed by the CDC and the state of Delaware concerning gatherings, services for Ray were held privately and for the immediate family only. Donations in Ray's memory can be made to Capitol Baptist Church, 401 Kesselring Ave Dover, DE 19904.
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 29, 2020