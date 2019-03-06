Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reagan Mary Virdin. View Sign

HARTLY - Reagan Mary Virdin passed away suddenly, Friday, March 1, 2019.

Reagan was born Nov. 14, 2017 in Dover to Robert "Bobby" Virdin and Jeanette Swyka.

She was loved by so many and will be so sadly missed. Reagan loved to play with her big sister, Jocelyn, her dog, Mia and all her toys. She loved climbing into her chair with her blanket and a book to look at the pictures. Her favorite things to say were "Mia!" "No ma'am" "hi" and "dada" with the occasional "mama" and "sis". She spent most of her days with her mommy who only worked part time to stay home with her, and was watched first by her mommom before she passed, then her aunt Amanda and aunt Heather stepped in. She enjoyed walks outside with mommy and her Sundays with daddy while mommy worked. She was a happy, clever, beautiful little girl. Her smile lit up any room, and she always had such an amazing little personality.

Reagan was preceded in death by her mommom, Karen Virdin.

She is survived by her parents, Bobby and Jeanette of Hartly; sister, Jocelyn Spear; maternal grandparents, Leila and Richard Swyka, Jr. of Hartwell, Ga.; paternal grandfather, Dave Virdin, of Hartly; maternal great grandparents, Richard and Cynthia Swyka, Sr. of Hartly and Kay and John Redding of Chesapeake City, Md., and George and Elizabeth Snedeker of Wooster, Ohio; paternal great grandmother, Shirley Voss; aunts, Heather and Paula Swyka; and uncle, Dave Virdin, "The Hartly Boys"; and numerous, great aunts and uncles, cousins and many friends.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call from 12 to 2 p.m.

