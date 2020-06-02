Rebecca Louise Alexander passed away on May 16, 2020 at BayHealth Medical Center in Dover, Delaware.
Rebecca was born in Camilla, Georgia, on September 14, 1929. The Georgia peach was raised in Perry, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Edgar and Williamae Thompkins; husband, Joseph Daniel Alexander; daughter, Brenda Alexander; and sister, Lillian Haynes. After a short battled with illness she too went home to be with the Lord.
Rebecca traveled with her husband from being stationed at Orlando Air Force Base, Berstrum Air Force Base, and Mcguire Air Force Base in New Jersey, until settling in Dover at Dover Air Force Base. Rebecca loved to clean, strip wax and buff floors at the bases and did so for 52 years. She was recognized by the Delaware State News on three separate occasions as a cleaning contractor and for being dedicated to her family as a mother of 11 children all while managing her cleaning responsibilities, fulltime!
Rebecca watched TBN network four to six days each week. She was raised in the church. Her favorite songs were â€œHow Great Thou Artâ€� and â€œAmazing Graceâ€�. She was saved and she Loved serving the Lord. She also loved gardening. She had so many vegetables and flowers that she would always share with others. Rebecca and Patricia would often have coffee days and ice cream nights at Dairy Queen. She looked forward to this almost every day.
Rebecca touched many hearts all over the world. She was a landlord and helped so many people. She was a strong black business woman, indeed, sharing wisdom with those she encountered. She was very strong as Shon, her youngest child, would always say.
Rest in Heaven, my strong Black Queen, love always, your youngest daughter, Linda, Greg, Bridget, Tiffany and grands.
Rebecca leaves to cherish her memory, for she was a gift from God, Himself. She was a beautiful mother and a grandmother leaving, seven sons and three daughters and their families, Joseph Alexander (Norma) and Donald Alexander (Bertha) both of Texas; Abdul Nasir Jerrry Alexander (Lorraine) of Virginia, Patricia Alexander, Richard Alexander and Bernice Alexander (Elmer), all of Dover, Del., Michael Alexander (Nancy) of Pennsylvania, Linda Alexander Breneman (Greg) of Mississippi, David Alexander of Middletown, Del., Shon Alexander of Dover, Del., and a host of uncles, aunts, grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home located at 717 W. Division St. Dover, Del. 19904 to begin at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
