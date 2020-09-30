Reese Edward
McGee, 77
GEORGETOWN - Reese Edward McGee passed away Sunday morning September 27, 2020 at Beebe Medical Center surrounded by his family after a brief illness.
Reese was born on June 20, 1943 in Milford, Del. the son of the late Elisha & Ruth Ann Moore McGee.
He was a bus driver/contractor for the Indian River School District for over 50 years, driving a high school route to Sussex Central High School and never missing a day of work. He loved the kids and they truly loved him. He was also a talented auto mechanic working in and around Georgetown for many years.
He was everyone's favorite uncle, neighborhood dad, and friend. He was known by many and loved by all for his ornery personality. We will sure miss that ornery twinkle in his eyes.
He is survived by his significant other, Sandra Seutter; his daughter, Teresa Rogers and her husband Jamie Rogers; daughter, Donna McGee and her partner Mike Bloom; grandchildren, Danielle Brittingham and her husband Francis Brittingham, Jason Walls, Ben McDorman, and Jesse Rogers; great-grandchildren, Oaklen and Owen Brittingham; brothers, Richard, Ronald and Rodney McGee; sisters, Joyce Collins and Janice Chorman; as well as many extended family members, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market St., Georgetown on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. A time of visitation will begin at 12 noon. Interment will be at White's Chapel Cemetery, Milton. All are welcome to celebrate the life of this great man. Everyone in attendance must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing and gathering protocols.
Online condolences may be left at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com