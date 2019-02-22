SMYRNA - Reiko Hartley passed away on Feb. 19, 2019 at home peacefully with her family after a long illness.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Hartley; and son, Raymond Jr.
She is survived by four daughters, Vicky (David) Rankin of Welcome, Md., Patty (Dan) Messick and Debra (Tim) Rutledge both of Smyrna and Rebecca (Jim) Lavey of Oakton, Va.; two sisters, Yukiko and Kiyoko of Fukuoka Japan; ten grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
Services will be private.
Family suggests donations to Delaware Hospice and SPCA.
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 22, 2019