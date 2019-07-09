Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lofland Funeral Home - Milford 102 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE 19963 (302)-422-5416 Send Flowers Obituary

MILFORD - Reinaldo Merced-Bermudez passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at Bayhealth Sussex Campus, Milford. He passed due to his battle with Cancer but maintained his faith and his joy throughout the entire process.

Reinaldo, lovingly known as "Rey" by all his friends and family, was born in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, the son of Isabel and Antonio Merced. After graduating from high school, he received his degree in Culinary Arts from Instituto de Banca. Reinaldo had been working at Perdue Farms in Milford for ten years before becoming ill. He was a member of Hope Community Bible Fellowship Church in Milford (formerly City Church Refuge). Reinaldo had been studying and completed Curso 222, for the ministry for the past two years and enjoyed taking seminary courses. He was a faithful preacher, as he would assist in the ministry at Hope Community and taught the Gospel of Jesus to all who he could reach. He also enjoyed cooking for friends, family, and anyone who was hungry.

He is survived by his wife of 12 years, the love of his life, Maria Merced; survived by his children, Samuel, Joshua, Rey, Mariannie, Odlanyer, Gysrael, and Angel; his two step children, Lizangelli and Jesus'; his parents, Isabel and Antonio Merced; his siblings, Renee, Felix, Lisa, Joel and Arelis; and his grandchildren, Chloe' and Kahi'a.

Rey will be missed and is loved by all who knew him. Rey's confidence is in the sovereignty of God and we know that Rey is in Paradise with Christ. Til' we meet again...

A viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Lofland Funeral Home, 102 Lakeview Avenue, Milford. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the funeral home followed by burial in Barratts Chapel Cemetery, Frederica.

