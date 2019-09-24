Renee Marie James

Georgetown - Renee Marie James, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
She is survived by her loving husband, Robert A. James; loving companion and soulmate, Kayli, her Alaskan Sled Dog; loving daughter, LeighAnn Smith; daughter, Michon Chambon; son-in-law, Christopher Smith; granddaughter, Morgan Smith; grandson, Alex Smith; grandchildren, James, Conner and Marissa Chambon; and brother, James E. Carter.
Burial services at this time will be private.
Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Georgetown.
