DOVER - Ret. MSgt Mark Russell Wiley passed away peacefully on Jan. 22, 2019 at his residence. Born in Boston, Mass. he was the son of the late Ralph Mahoney and Myrna Ayers Mahoney and was adopted by Frank Wiley.
A Veteran of the Vietnam War he proudly served in the United States Air Force and retired after 23 years of service in 1983.
After retirement from Dover A.F.B. he worked as security at Boscov's Dept Store in the loading dock section.
He was an avid Nascar and Football fan and before moving to Delaware he raised Quarter Horses in Illinois. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Dover.
He was preceeded in death by his brother, Frank Wiley, Jr.
He is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Wiley of Dover; four children, Audrey Wiley, Michael David Wiley, Lisa Anne Feathers and Lucie Elizabeth Dunn; and six grandchildren, Christopher Rensing, Cheryl Rensing, Thomas Rensing, Matthew Dunn, Harley D. Sawyer and Sydne Bumgardner; three sisters, Linda Wiley, Lynne W. Richmond and Rosemary W. Hershey.
Service with Military Honors will be held 2 p.m., Monday, May 6, 2019 at The Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro.
Family request donations in his memory to Second Chance Ranch of Delaware, 2436 Sandtown Road, Felton, DE 19943.
Arrangements by Michael J. Ambruso Funeral Director, Dover. Condolences can be made via www.ambruso.com
Published in NewsZapDE on May 5, 2019