Retired RMC Russell Lloyd Hersh Sr.
Retired RMC Russell Lloyd Hersh, Sr.
Retired RMC Russell Lloyd Hersh, Sr., born April 4, 1942, went to our Lord and Savior on August 27, 2020. He was in the loving company of his daughter's Kimberly MacDonald and Stephanie Hersh. He has been reunited in eternal life with his great love/wife Carolyn Ann Hersh.
He leaves behind three more children, eight grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. He will be missed and loved always.
Services are at the discretion of the family.
Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh.com



Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trader Funeral Home, Inc.
12 Lotus Street
Dover, DE 19901
(302) 734-4620
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
August 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Trader Funeral Home
