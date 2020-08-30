Retired RMC Russell Lloyd Hersh, Sr.
Retired RMC Russell Lloyd Hersh, Sr., born April 4, 1942, went to our Lord and Savior on August 27, 2020. He was in the loving company of his daughter's Kimberly MacDonald and Stephanie Hersh. He has been reunited in eternal life with his great love/wife Carolyn Ann Hersh.
He leaves behind three more children, eight grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. He will be missed and loved always.
Services are at the discretion of the family.
Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh.com