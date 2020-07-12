Reuben Lee

Hargraves, Jr., 73

FELTON - Reuben Lee Hargraves, Jr. went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Reuben was born November 22, 1946 in Newport News, Virginia to the late, Reuben & Darlene (Epps) Hargraves.

He worked for Scott Paper, which became Kimberly Clarke then Proctor & Gamble for over 31 years before retiring. In his free time he enjoyed bowling, camping, surf fishing, and fishing offa charter boat. He was a member of the Temple of the Living Word Church in Lincoln, Del.

In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his son, Jerome Hargraves; and his brother, Abdell Ameen.

Reuben is survived by his wife of 23 years, Starr (Cuffee) Hargraves; seven children, Adreana Bazemore, of Hampton, Va., Brian Jamal Hargraves, of Hockessin, Felicia Bowe, of Lincoln, Titus Davis, of Atlanta, Ga., Terri Smith-Murphy, of Dover, Lenora Jackson, of Newark, Del., and Donald E. Jackson, Jr. of Dover; a brother, Michael Hargraves, of Houston, Texas; sister, Alfreda Hargraves, of Newport News, Va.; 31 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

A Funeral Service will be held 4 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, Del.; where family and friends may view from 2-4 p.m., adhering to the current Covid-19 restrictions.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of ones choice.

Condolences may be sent via:www.pippinfuneralhome.com







