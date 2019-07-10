Camden-Wyoming - Reuben R. Winer died June 25, 2019 at the Delaware Veterans Home in Milford.
Born in Washington, DC to Louis and Rose (Footer) Winer. Mr. Winer was a US Air Force Veteran and had worked in Retail Sales for the greater part of his life.
He leaves his four children; Guy T. Winer (Janelle Marie Winer) of Camden, James N. Caliendo of Durham, N.C., Josephine Woods (Richard) of Jessup, Ga., Kimberly Lytikainen (Carl) of Menlo Park, Calif.
Also survived by 14 grandchildren; and 5 great- grandchildren. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers family suggests donations to the Delaware Veterans Home 100 Del. Veterans Blvd., Milford, DE 19963. Condolences may be made via www.ambruso.com
Published in NewsZapDE on July 10, 2019