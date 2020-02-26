Rey Longakit

Guest Book
  • "I am so sorry for your loss. Please find peace and comfort..."
    - Lc
Service Information
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE
19934
(302)-697-7002
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
Obituary
MAGNOLIA - Rey Longakit passed away on Feb. 21, 2020.
There will be a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at the Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming, DE 19934. There will be an additional viewing from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday. Burial will follow in Barrattts Chapel Cemetery, Frederica. Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 26, 2020
