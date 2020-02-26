MAGNOLIA - Rey Longakit passed away on Feb. 21, 2020.
There will be a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at the Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming, DE 19934. There will be an additional viewing from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday. Burial will follow in Barrattts Chapel Cemetery, Frederica. Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 26, 2020