Richard A. Green

Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Avenue United Methodist Church
20 N. Church St.
Milford, DE
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Avenue United Methodist Church
20 N. Church St.
Milford, DE
View Map
Obituary
Richard A. Green of Bonita Springs, Fla., formally of Milford, passed away after a courageous battle with a long term illness on Oct. 8, 2019.
Richard graduated from Milford High School in 1960.
He and his wife, Priscilla Jane, had many different businesses around Delaware.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Priscilla "P.J." Green; his daughters, Christine Green, and Debbie Summers and her husband Tom; his grandchildren, Jordan and Hannah Summers, and Ricky Reynolds and his wife Alison; his great-grandchildren, Hadley and Peyton Reynolds; and his brother John Green and his wife Marian.
His family will receive visitors at Avenue United Methodist Church at 20 N. Church St, Milford, DE 19963 from 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Oct. 18th with funeral services immediately following at 1:00 p.m.
Interment is Milford Community Cemetery.
He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
For condolences please visit www.rogersfhmilford.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 16, 2019
