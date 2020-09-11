Richard Allen Lane, 67
ELKTON, Md. - Richard Allen Lane passed away on August 31, 2020 at home. He was born February 13, 1953 in DuBois, Pa.
Richard was an avid fan of the Washington Redskins. He enjoyed playing NFL Strategy, especially with his brothers and his nephew. Richard touched many lives with his humor. He was a man of faith, who enjoyed studying the Bible and theology.
Richard is survived by his mother, Janet L. Burnweit of Rehoboth, Del.; his siblings, Debbie Niffenegger and her husband Tom of Mt. Airy, Md., Pamela Sebring and her husband Barry of Carson City, Nev., Lynda Thompson of Milton, Thomas J. Lane and his wife Linda of Dover and Jeffrey Lane of Boynton Beach, Fla.
Richard was preceded in death by his father, David A. Lane; and his beloved dog, Torty.
The family will hold a private Celebration of Life for Richard at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Sunday Breakfast Mission, 110 Poplar Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.
