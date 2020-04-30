Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Andrew "Dick" Chaffinch. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard "Dick" Andrew Chaffinch passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020 in Ellicott City, Md.

Dick grew up in Bridgeville and graduated from Bridgeville High School in 1957. He was an athlete, lettering in football, basketball and baseball. Dick was a graduate of the University of Delaware with a degree in Agriculture and was a proud brother of the Kappa Alpha fraternity. He married his sweetheart, Dorothy "Dot" Hopkins, in 1963 and they had 54 years of marital happiness until her passing in 2018. Dick spent almost his entire career at the Baltimore office of Farm Credit, where his analytical abilities allowed him to achieve the position of Senior Vice President of Credit and Operations. He spent countless hours on the ballfields, coaching his children and was always there for them. Dick is survived by his four children, Randy (Violet) of Hoover, Ala., Craig (Carolyn) of Akron, Ohio, Lorna Brown (Phil) of Overland Park, Kan. and Christine Guercio (Mike) of Mt. Airy, Md.; as well as 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Pop-Pop's absence will especially be felt as his descendants continue the tradition of assembling in the Outer Banks for a week in the summer.

In addition to his wife, Dick was preceded in death by his by his parents, Alva and Winifred; and brothers, Drexel, Alva and Charles.

Services will be determined at a later time.





