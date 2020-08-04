1/1
Richard Bayard Savin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Bayard Savin, 66
CAMDEN - Richard Bayard Savin passed away, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Kent General Hospital.
Mr. Savin was born November 25, 1953 in Chesapeake City, Maryland to the late Marvin C. Savin and Rita E. Poore Savin.
He was a Millwright at DuPont Company for 33 years retiring in 2016. Mr. Savin enjoyed wood working, metal working and working with his hands.
Mr. Savin is survived by his wife of seven years, Marion Hall of Camden; son, Richard Murphy and his wife Cathy of Sandtown; and daughter, Tracy Murphy and her husband Fred Knopp of Jarrettsville, Md.; grandchildren, Ronald, Amanda, and Jessica Martin and Caley Murphy.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to American Cancer Society, 92 Reads Way #205, New Castle, DE 19720.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Torbert Funeral Chapels
1145 Lebanon Road
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 734-3341
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved