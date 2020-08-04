Richard Bayard Savin, 66
CAMDEN - Richard Bayard Savin passed away, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Kent General Hospital.
Mr. Savin was born November 25, 1953 in Chesapeake City, Maryland to the late Marvin C. Savin and Rita E. Poore Savin.
He was a Millwright at DuPont Company for 33 years retiring in 2016. Mr. Savin enjoyed wood working, metal working and working with his hands.
Mr. Savin is survived by his wife of seven years, Marion Hall of Camden; son, Richard Murphy and his wife Cathy of Sandtown; and daughter, Tracy Murphy and her husband Fred Knopp of Jarrettsville, Md.; grandchildren, Ronald, Amanda, and Jessica Martin and Caley Murphy.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to American Cancer Society
, 92 Reads Way #205, New Castle, DE 19720.
