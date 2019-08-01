Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard C. Greene. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Viewing 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 View Map Viewing 11:00 AM Church of the Holy Cross Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM Church of the Holy Cross 631 S. State Street Dover , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard C. Greene, Sr. passed away Monday July 29, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born Jan. 11, 1943 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Anna (Kelly) and Thomas Greene Sr., Richard had five siblings: Dorothy, Tommy, Jack, his twin Billy, and Bobby.

Tom Sr. moved the family upstate to Staatsburg, N.Y. where "Richie" and his siblings lived a life of adventure. The stories they would tell, all true by the way, are legendary. After jobs of all kinds, Richard learned the drywall trade, which would become his lifelong profession.

He met the love of his life, Florence Sowada, and with her four sons (David, Stephen, Michael, and Jeffrey) they moved to Delaware. They were married July 11, 1969 and had a son together, Richard Jr. In 1980, they moved to Massachusetts where Flo pursued her career. Returning to Delaware in 1990, Richard Sr. and Jr. formed Camden Drywall, Inc. He was active in the business until the end.

Richard was involved in many hobbies throughout his life including boating, antique cars, riding his Harley, and R/C model airplanes. Through these hobbies he made many friends.

He had a good sense of humor, a willingness to help, and a warm heart. Those close to him knew his generosity, and appreciated his honesty. He would say, "…you just have tell it like it is and sometimes the truth hurts…"

Richard will be greatly missed and forever loved.

Florence, his wife of 42 loving years, his parents, siblings, and his son Jeffrey predeceased Richard.

He is survived by Richard Jr. and his partner Edwin, Michael and fiancé' Tammy, Stephen and wife Leigh Anne, David and wife Alice, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews from all over the country, and many special friends.

Viewing Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 from 4 to 6 pm with an evening vigil service at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming, DE. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, 12 Noon at the Church of the Holy Cross, 631 S. State Street, Dover where friends may view beginning at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Dover, DE.

Suggested donations in memory of Richard can be made to Delaware Hospice

Share a memory at





